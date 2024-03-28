Newcastle United used the international break to draw up their transfer shortlist for the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe’s side have failed to match the highs of last season when they finished in the top four and qualified for the Champions League.

Newcastle are currently sitting tenth in the Premier League and are in danger of not being involved in Europe at all in the 2024/25 campaign.

The club are also without a sporting director after Dan Ashworth, who wants to join Manchester United, was placed on gardening leave earlier this year.

However, work is under way to prepare for the summer transfer window and the club have drawn up a shortlist of players they want to target.

It has been claimed that Newcastle’s recruitment team sat down during the break and whittled down the long list of targets to a shortlist.

But Newcastle are expecting to face challenges in bringing in those targets due to financial restrictions.

They will be shopping in a small pool of players who they feel can come in and improve the team.

The Magpies could yet make a late dash into a European spot and that could boost their transfer budget.