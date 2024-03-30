Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes that defender Liam Cooper is past his best and has been culpable for goals being conceded.

Daniel Farke made the surprise decision to play Ethan Ampadu in midfield on Friday night against Watford despite his defensive partnership with Joe Rodon looking solid.

Cooper was in the starting eleven alongside Rodon after warming the bench as an unused substitute in the last nine league games on the trot.

It was the Leeds captain’s first start since January and he looked out of sorts and struggled to provide the defensive solidity that Ampadu provided over the past few months.

Newsome admits that it is obvious that Ampadu and Rodon are a better defensive partnership and feels Leeds play better football with them at the back.

He admitted that Cooper was poor and stressed that the 32-year-old Scotsman is now past his sell-by date as a Leeds player.

The former Whites defender said on BBC Radio Leeds: “It’s a little bit easy with hindsight, but I have got to agree, I think Liam Cooper has played a couple of times and he has got caught.

“I don’t think he was great for the second goal and we look a lot better team when Ethan Ampadu is at the back with Joe Rodon.

“We dominate possession, we move the ball quicker and better.

“So yes, he has been a great servant to the football club but unfortunately, there comes a time when you are past your sell-by date.”

Cooper has only made eight starts in the Championship this season and has dropped down the pecking order of defenders in the squad.

The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer.