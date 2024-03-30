Tottenham Hotspur out on loan defender Ashley Phillips has admitted that Ian Foster’s promise of regular minutes played a key role in him joining Plymouth Argyle on loan in the winter transfer window.

Phillips joined Tottenham from Blackburn Rovers in the summer transfer window, but was not thrown into the side and was on the fringes.

The 18-year-old joined Championship club Plymouth on loan in the January transfer window and he has started eleven of the 12 league games he has played so far.

The teenage defender revealed that Foster called him up and made it clear that he would be getting regular minutes if he joined Plymouth in the winter transfer window despite his tender years.

Phillips pointed out that the Plymouth boss does not care about the age of a player when he gives them opportunities to play.

The young Tottenham centre-back told The Athletic: “Moving to Plymouth, the gaffer called and said if I came here I’d get regular minutes, so it was a no-brainer.

“He said that it didn’t matter what age I am, he doesn’t look at birth certificates when he’s picking the team.

“I’ve had that sometimes where there’s a lad who is 31 so you know he’ll play because he’s got Championship experience — but here he’s trusted me and I thank him for that.”

Phillips will hope to get a chance for Tottenham and impress Ange Postecoglou over the course of pre-season when he returns to the club in the summer.