Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

West Ham manager David Moyes has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park this afternoon.

The Hammers are sitting seventh in the Premier League table and went into the international break with a 1-1 draw at home against Aston Villa.

Moyes has gone with the centre-back pairing of Kurt Zouma and Konstantinos Mavropanos at St. James’ Park to deal with the threat of the Newcastle attackers.

Vladimir Coufal and Emerson Palmieri will be playing as the full-backs who will be expected to contribute to the team’s attacks as well with their runs down the flanks

James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek will play in the middle of the park, with Lucas Paqueta expected to provide attacking impetus from midfield.

Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus will be tasked with providing width and impetus, with Michail Antonio leading the line for the the Hammers today.

Danny Ings, Kalvin Phillips and Angelo Ogbonna are some of the options Moyes has on the bench today in the north east of England.

West Ham Team vs Newcastle United

Areola; Coufal, Mavrapanos, Zouma, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio.

Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Earthy, Mubama