Fixture: Newcastle United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Newcastle United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s visit of West Ham United to St James’ Park.

Finishing in a European spot is not out of the question for Eddie Howe’s men despite their lacklustre and inconsistent campaign.

But beating West Ham, who sit in seventh and are four points better off than Newcastle, looks like a non-negotiable for the Magpies.

Howe’s side last played on 16th March when they were put out of the FA Cup by Manchester City, a loss which came hot on the heels of a 3-2 league defeat at Chelsea.

Martin Dubravka slots into goal for Newcastle this afternoon, while at the back Howe goes with Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn as a four.

In the middle of the park Newcastle have Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Alexander Isak.

If Howe needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where his options include Miguel Almiron and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs West Ham United

Dubravka, Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Barnes, Krafth, Hall, Almiron, White, Anderson