Former Premier League winger Perry Groves feels that the Tottenham Hotspur players crave Ange Postecoglou’s approval.

Spurs came from 1-0 down against Luton Town to run out 2-1 winners on Saturday and boost their top four hopes in the process.

Tottenham have often gone behind in games but recovered in order to win, with Postecoglou turning things around.

Groves thinks that the Australian is able to do that because of how the Spurs players see him, as a father figure.

He is of the view that the Tottenham stars crave Postecoglou’s approval.

“When I was playing football I craved my dad’s approval. I think that’s how the Spurs players are with Postecoglou”, Groves said post match on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live.



“He’s like a father figure and he treats them not just as football players but as people.



“And I think when he gives you a telling off or a rollicking, and he says I’m not angry with you I’m disappointed, that hurts you more.”

Tottenham now have 56 points from 29 games in the Premier League and are next in action away at London rivals West Ham United in midweek.