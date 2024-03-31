Liverpool linked midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has admitted that for some clubs in the Premier League, he would be prepared to tolerate the English weather.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

Juventus have identified him as their top target for the next window and he has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, where Liverpool are claimed to be admirers.

Koopmeiners claimed that he has already told Atalanta that he wants a transfer in the summer but admitted that for him to leave the club, he must get a good offer on his table.

He told Dutch daily De Telegraaf (via Calciomercato.com): “I told Atalanta that next summer I want the transfer.

“However, something really interesting must present itself in order for me to leave Bergamo.”

There are suggestions that he would prefer to stay in Italy if he leaves Atalanta in the summer.

The Dutchman admitted that he is enjoying Italy but stressed that for some of the big teams in the Premier League, he would be prepared to endure the English weather.

“My girlfriend and I are having a lot of fun in Italy but some clubs in England, I will even put up with the rain.”

Koopmeiners looks set to be a player in demand when the summer transfer window swings open for business.