Celtic are determined to make sure they are not drained heading into next weekend’s Rangers clash, assistant John Kennedy insists.

The Bhoys moved back to the top of the Scottish Premiership on Easter Sunday by beating Livingston 3-0.

Celtic have played a game more than second placed Rangers though and the two are poised to come face to face at Ibrox next weekend.

Kennedy is no stranger to a Glasgow derby and insists that the club’s preparation for the Rangers match must be spot on.

He warned that the emotional aspect of the game can be draining if not managed properly.

“It’s probably the calmest place in Scotland, inside our training ground. The reality is we just have to take each game as it comes”, Kennedy said on BBC Radio Scotland.



“We need to prepare properly.



“If you get up too early in the week and let the emotions get up, that’s draining.”

Celtic have now won their last three games on the spin since a surprise loss at Hearts and beating Rangers would send the Bhoys four points clear at the top of the table.