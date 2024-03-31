Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie has stressed that despite coming in for criticism, Cody Gakpo is chipping in when it comes to goals.

Gakpo has divided opinion amongst Liverpool fans this season, with some convinced the Dutchman does not have the quality needed to be at Anfield.

Others think Gakpo is a solid talent and will improve, and Reds legend Gillespie insists the forward is contributing with goals.

He admits that Gakpo is not a player that all fans like, but believes his goal return this term is solid.

“I know that Gakpo is not everyone’s cup of tea”, Gillespie said on LFC TV post match.

“But you look at his goal return this season and he’s got eleven, 12 goals.

“So, everybody is chipping in.”

Gakpo has struck 13 times across all competitions for Liverpool this season, but only five times in the Premier League.

Four of the Dutchman’s goals have come in the Europa League, which Liverpool are still in the mix to win.

In total, Gakpo has scored 20 times in 68 outings for Liverpool, who beat off competition from other Premier League clubs to sign him.