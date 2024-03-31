Newcastle United could hand Paul Dummett a new contract due to the injury suffered by Jamaal Lascelles, according to the Chronicle.

Eddie Howe’s side recently lost centre-back Sven Botman to a serious knee injury and the Dutchman could be out of action until December.

That blow has now been followed up by Lascelles suffering a cruciate ligament injury which means he will be joining Botman on the sidelines and December is also his likely comeback date.

Newcastle have already been expected to look to bring in another centre-back in the summer transfer window, but the injury could also have an effect on Dummett.

The defender is out of contract in the summer, but could now have his contract extended to keep him at St James’ Park.

Dummett, 32, has clocked just four minutes in the Premier League so far this season, however that will now likely change.

Howe’s options at centre-back are now down to just Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Dummett.



Newcastle’s next game comes on Tuesday night when they welcome Sean Dyche’s Everton to St James’ Park in the Premier League.