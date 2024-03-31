Fixture: Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has picked his side for this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Brighton at Anfield.

Klopp will be well aware of the importance of every of the Reds’ last ten league games as they hunt the title, but especially today, with rivals Arsenal and Manchester City due to play later.

Roberto De Zerbi arrives on Merseyside with his Brighton side mooted as a strong contender to replace Klopp when he steps down in the summer.

Liverpool still have some injury issues, with goalkeeper Alisson, full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and forward Diogo Jota all out.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool today, while the Reds have a back four of Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

In midfield, Liverpool go with Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, while leading the attacking charge are Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

If Klopp wants to influence matters from the bench then he has a host of options he can call for and they include Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes: Adrian, Konate, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Danns