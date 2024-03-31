Richard Keys has insisted that Liverpool linked Xabi Alonso has bottled it by not wanting to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the summer as he will never have such a broad set of opportunities to pick one of the top clubs of European football.

Alonso was chased by Liverpool and Bayern Munich but the Spaniard made it clear on Friday that he would be staying at Leverkusen next season.

He does not feel it is the right time to leave the German club despite having the opportunity to either join Liverpool or Bayern Munich in the summer.

Keys insisted that Alonso has made one of the biggest mistakes of his career as at no other point in his career he will have many options to choose from in terms of top clubs looking for a new manager.

He stressed that Leverkusen are unlikely to have another season like their current campaign and his stock as a manager is probably at its zenith.

The veteran broadcaster believes Alonso bottled it when it comes to making a big decision over his future.

Reacting to Alonso staying at Leverkusen, Keys said on beIN SPORTS: “In my opinion that is a huge mistake.

“At no other time in history that jobs at Liverpool, Munich, Manchester United and maybe Real Madrid will be available again.

“Right now, he can have his pick and at no other point in his career will he ever be in such a luxurious position.

“He might get Madrid at a different time.

“I would question the size of his cojones and Leicesterkusen because Bayer Leverkusen will never have a season like this.

“Bayern Munich will make sure next year that they will have another decade of domination in German football.

“Leverkusen might pick up a cup here and there.

“Right now his stock as high as it ever will be and his opportunities are as broad and as great as ever will be and I think he has bottled it.”

Liverpool will now look elsewhere to appoint Jurgen Klopp’s successor, with former Reds midfielder Alonso making himself unavailable for the Merseyside giants.