Galatasaray are already planning for who to bring in to replace Tanguy Ndombele in a further sign they have no intention of keeping hold of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

The Turkish giants snapped Ndombele up from Tottenham on loan last summer, but the move has not worked as hoped.

There were concerns over Ndombele’s physical shape, though he has since featured on a regular basis, often from the bench; Spurs recently requested a report on him.

Ndombele will be looking to end the season strongly and feature for large spells, but he looks to have little chance of changing Galatasaray’s view on keeping him.

The Turkish side continue to want to send him back to Tottenham in the summer, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

Galatasaray are focusing in on Union SG midfielder Cameron Puertas as the man to replace Ndombele for next season.

Puertas is set to enter the final year of his contract at Union SG and Galatasaray believe they might be able to sign him for a reduced fee as a result.

Ndombele meanwhile will head back to Tottenham, where it remains to be seen what plans Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has for him.