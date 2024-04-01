Sam Lammers admits he knew the writing was on the wall for him at Rangers before he was allowed to head to FC Utrecht on loan as he was not even getting on from the bench.

Michael Beale took Lammers to Rangers last summer and was banking on the Dutchman to be a hit in Scottish football.

Lammers struggled to live up to his billing though and even the arrival of Philippe Clement as manager did not see him spark to life.

Rangers decided to send the forward out on loan in January and he returned to his homeland with Utrecht.

Lammers admits he was on holiday in the Netherlands at the time and simply never returned to Scotland.

The attacker feels the writing was on the wall as he was on the bench and not even getting on in games.

“Almost all my stuff is still in Scotland. I didn’t go back after that [move to Utrecht] either”, Lammers told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“But I don’t need more than some clothes and football boots.

“I suddenly ended up on the bench”, he added, on his situation at Rangers.

“Didn’t even come on.

“Then suddenly you are told you can leave on loan.

“Then you basically already know”, Lammers said.

Whether Lammers can catch Clement’s eye with his performances at Utrecht is unclear, but he has already found the back of the net four times in the Eredivisie.

His latest goal came on Easter Sunday, in a 4-2 loss away at heavyweights Feyenoord; Utrecht led 2-0 at De Kuip at one stage.