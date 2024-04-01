Genoa boss Alberto Gilardino has heaped praise on Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Matias Soule, insisting that the 20-year-old is someone who can shift the balance of a game.

Soule, who is on loan from Juventus, has been enjoying an impressive campaign at Frosinone, a club that earned promotion from Serie B last season.

Despite not being an out-and-out striker, the Argentine has found the back of the net ten times in 28 Serie A matches and is attracting interest from the Premier League.

As many as three Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have kept an eye on the situation regarding the player, who Juventus would reportedly be keen on selling in the summer.

And Gilardino, whose Genoa side met Soule’s Frosinone at the weekend in a 1-1 draw, has talked up just how good Soule is and what he can do during the course of a game.

“He is a player who shifts the balance”, Gilardino was quoted as saying by Italian daily Tuttosport.

Soule recently admitted that he would like to play his football in the Premier League.

Juventus hope to earn a fee in the region of €35m by selling Soule in the summer and it remains to be seen which of his Premier League suitors are prepared to offer that much.