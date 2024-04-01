Sunderland fear that clubs will come calling for academy graduate Anthony Patterson in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The homegrown goalkeeper is firmly established between the sticks for the Black Cats and rated as a top talent.

Patterson has continued to shine at Sunderland and clubs have taken notice of the 23-year-old’s exploits and potential.

An England Under-21 international, Sunderland fear that clubs will come to try and sign Patterson in the summer transfer window.

The Black Cats might not be able to resist substantial offers and it is suggested that £20m could be enough to land the shot-stopper.

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle is now on Sunderland’s radar as a possible replacement for Patterson.

Patterson came through the youth ranks at Sunderland and made his debut for the club in late 2020.

This season, Patterson has kept ten clean sheets in 39 Championship outings for Sunderland, being booked once, a defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Tickle has 13 clean sheets to his name in 40 League One appearances.