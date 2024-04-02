Celtic have made ‘tentative contact’ over a possible deal for QPR defender Jake Clarke-Salter in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Football Scotland.

The 26-year-old has featured in 29 of QPR’s 40 Championship games, with his presence being felt more since the middle of January.

Celtic are planning for the summer transfer window and R’s defender Clarke-Salter is on their radar.

The Bhoys have now made ‘tentative contact’ to sound out what would be required for a possible deal.

They want to know the level of fee that QPR would be looking for for a player under contract until 2026.

Celtic are also keen to find out Clarke-Salter’s wage expectations and desire to join.

A product of Chelsea’s youth academy, Clarke-Salter moved to QPR in June 2022 after a number of loan spells at different clubs.

Switching to Celtic under Brendan Rodgers could be something which appeals to the Championship star.