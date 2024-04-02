Barry Ferguson has stressed the importance of the physicality of the Rangers team under Philippe Clement and insisted that they do not get bullied by other sides anymore.

Rangers beat Hibernian 3-1 at Ibrox on Saturday and they are sitting second in the league table behind Celtic albeit playing a game fewer than their Old Firm rivals.

Clement’s side have been in terrific form over the last few months and have done well to be in line to win the Scottish Premiership this season.

Ferguson insisted that other than the obvious talent in the team, Rangers have also become a very physical side since Clement arrived in the middle of the season.

The former Rangers captain stressed that unlike previously, the Rangers team are no longer getting physically bullied by teams in certain games.

The Rangers legend said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I like the way Rangers are physically as well.

“They are quite a physical team.

“It looks as if they won’t get bullied as much as they did previously to the manager coming in.”

Rangers will have a chance to go to the top of the league table on Sunday when they host Celtic at Ibrox.