Fixture: West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

West Ham United have named their side and substitutes to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the London Stadium tonight.

David Moyes thought his side were heading for victory away at Newcastle United at the weekend, only for a late, late show from the Magpies to condemn them to a 4-3 loss.

Moyes will be keen to put that bad memory to bed as quickly as possible and his West Ham side did beat Spurs as recently as December.

They have also not lost at home against Tottenham since 2019, when edged out in a 3-2 thriller.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham this evening, while at the back Moyes selects Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson Palmieri.

Midfield sees West Ham play James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta, while Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Moyes can turn to his bench if changes need to be made and options include Danny Ings and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudus, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Anang, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Ings, Johnson, Phillips, Cornet, Mubama, Earthy