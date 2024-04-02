Tottenham Hotspur could need to pay an increased fee for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori due to his former club Basel holding a 40 per cent sell-on clause.

Tottenham have done business in Italy quite frequently, the latest of which was that of Radu Dragusin, who arrived from Genoa in January.

Now they have put their focus back in Serie A and are keen on Bologna’s 21-year-old defender Calafiori.

Calafiori fits Tottenham manager Ange Postcoglou’s player profile and is capable of operating both in central defence and as a full-back.

However, a move for the Italy Under-21 international has been made complicated by a sell-on clause that the player’s former club Basel inserted while selling him in August last year.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Basel have a 40 per cent sell-on clause.

That means Bologna will have to look for a substantial fee if they do sell Calafiori due to having to hand so much of it to the Swiss giants.

Juventus are also interested in the defender, along with Napoli, while AC Milan have been in touch with Bologna to understand the situation.