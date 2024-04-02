Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke with Tottenham Hotspur attacker Timo Werner before dropping him from his recent squad and made it clear to him that he could still go to the European Championship if he does well until the end of the season.

Werner joined Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig in the January window with Tottenham having an option to make the move permanent for €17m.

The forward was playing very little football at Leipzig and he was not in the Germany squad in the recent international break.

He is known to be close to German coach Nagelsmann, who previously managed him in club football.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, the Germany coach did call the striker to explain the reasons behind not picking him.

Nagelsmann made it clear why he was not in the Germany squad but has not closed the door on Werner completely.

It has been claimed that the striker was told that he could make it to the squad for the European Championship.

The onus is on Werner to do well at Tottenham from now until the end of the season to force his way back into the Germany squad.