Juventus are considering seriously getting involved in the race to sign Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United decided to loan out the forward to Getafe last summer after police investigations into him were closed last year.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe did say that Greenwood’s situation would be revisited in the summer, but Manchester United are said to be keen to sell him when the window opens.

Getafe are keen to extend his current loan stint but he also has suitors in Spain where Barcelona are believed to be interested in signing him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus are also interested in signing the forward in the summer.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants are seriously considering the possibility of signing the attacker.

He will have a year left on his contract but Manchester United have reportedly set an asking price of €50m.

Juventus could use Manchester United’s interest in Bremer to gain leverage in negotiations for Greenwood.