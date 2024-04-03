Newcastle United recently contacted Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nubel over a potential summer switch, it has been claimed in Germany.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper is currently out on loan at VfB Stuttgart and has been hugely impressive at the club.

He will have a year left on his contract at Bayern Munich by the summer and the club are expected to try and convince him to sign a new deal.

They still consider him as a potential long-term successor to Manuel Neuer but there are rumours over his future at the club.

According to the German magazine Sport Bild, Newcastle recently contacted Nubel and his representatives over a potential move.

Nick Pope was their undisputed number one before he got injured and is still expected to return before the end of the season.

However, Newcastle are considering a change in their goalkeeping options in the summer and Nubel is a player they like.

Serie A giants Roma have also touched base with the German goalkeeper ahead of the summer.

For the moment, Bayern Munich’s plan is to again loan out the player to Stuttgart for one more season once he signs a new deal.