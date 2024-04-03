FC Utrecht boss Ron Jans admits that if Sam Lammers wants to stay at the club beyond his loan then they will try to make that happen, but acknowledged Rangers are a factor in the process they cannot control.

Lammers completed a loan move back to the Netherlands with Utrecht in the winter transfer window after a miserable first half of the season in Scotland.

He has found some form at Utrecht, getting amongst the goals and helping Jans’ side to rise up the Eredivisie.

The forward recently admitted he is happy at Utrecht and Jans is clear if Lammers wants to stay then the club will try to make that happen.

Rangers though and the cash needed are factors Utrecht cannot control, Jans admits.

“We are very happy with Sam”, Jans was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“He plays football and has a good self-image. If he would like to stay longer, we will do everything we can.

“However, there are factors that you cannot control: Rangers and money.”

Rangers may be open to offloading Lammers on a permanent basis in the summer given his struggles at Ibrox.

The forward may yet generate interest from clubs other than Utrecht if he continues his good form back in the Netherlands.