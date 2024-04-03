Rangers loan star Sam Lammers has admitted he is not in a position to comment on his future and is just trying to get FC Utrecht into Europe.

On loan at Dutch side Utrecht, Lammers is looking to have a good second half of the season after struggling at Rangers in the first half.

He has found the back of the net four times for Utrecht so far in the Eredivisie and struck at the weekend in a 4-2 loss against giants Feyenoord.

Utrecht currently sit just outside the Europa Conference League playoff spots and Lammers is hopeful he can fire the side into Europe before he goes back to Ibrox.

The attacker claims there is not anything meaningful he can say on his future as he does not know what will happen yet.

“I can’t really say anything meaningful about it [my future]”, Lammers explained to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“Nothing has been decided yet.



“The goal now is to reach European football with FC Utrecht, after that, I will look ahead.”

Whether Lammers can play his way into Philippe Clement’s plans at Rangers for next season remains to be seen, but he is impressing Utrecht, who are happy with what he has brought to the table.