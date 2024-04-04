Barcelona and Real Madrid are watching Tottenham Hotspur’s financial performance closely, due to Spurs’ development and use of their new stadium.

Tottenham recently reported their financial results for the 2022/23 period and saw revenue go up by 24 per cent to a record £549.6m

The Premier League side also brought in matchday income of £117.6m.

Spurs’ stadium hosted NFL games, boxing matches and music concerts, all adding to the mix.

And according to Spanish daily El Confidencial, Barcelona and Real Madrid are watching how Spurs fare off the pitch due to the development of their new stadium.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been working on renovating their stadiums and Tottenham’s example is seen as one to follow.

Extra income beyond football could make a difference to the finances of both Spanish giants.

Barcelona especially have been beset by financial issues in recent years which has limited their spending power in the transfer market.

Growing income from a redeveloped Camp Nou, along the lines of Tottenham, could help the Catalans to again assert themselves.

Despite a record income, Tottenham lost £86.6m over the course of the financial year.