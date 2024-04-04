Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has admitted he would like to see his former Feyenoord team-mate Quinten Timber head to the Premier League next term.

The duo played football together as youngsters in Feyenoord’s academy between 2008 and 2014, where current Arsenal star and Quinten’s brother Jurrien also played.

While Summerville has now joined Leeds, Jurrien moved to Arsenal after leaving Ajax but is currently sidelined with injury.

Quinten though is still playing at Feyenoord, for whom he has been in impressive form this season, grabbing six goals in 27 league games and also turning out in the Champions League.

Summerville hopes that the 22-year-old will choose the Premier League in the summer if Leeds are promoted then the trio will get the chance to meet.

“I hope so”, Summerville told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur while speaking on the issue of a Premier League reunion.

“Then he would also meet his brother [Jurrien] and that would be nice.”

Summerville has form of his own to show this season having contributed hugely to Leeds United’s resurgence under Daniel Farke in the Championship.