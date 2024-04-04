Rangers loanee Sam Lammers has criticised the scoreboard journalism focusing on the fact that he is gaining momentum only now.

The 26-year-old, who joined Rangers only last summer, was shipped out to the Netherlands in January to join FC Utrecht on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He has found his form back at Utrecht having made eight goal contributions in 12 appearances for the club.

Lammers though is of the opinion that he has not hit form only recently and journalism highlighting that is only scoreboard journalism, of which he is critical.

“The fact that I am only now gaining momentum is scoreboard journalism”, Lammers told Dutch outlet RTV Utrecht.

In order to support his argument, Lammers pointed to the fact that not much has changed in his game of late and the only difference is that he is now scoring more goals while previously he was influential with assists.

“If you look at my game, not much has changed.

“Before that I was also important with assists.

“But yes, a striker is judged on goals.”

Lammers has scored a goal each in Utrecht’s last four league games and has admitted he does not know what his future holds after the loan.