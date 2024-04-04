Leeds United are looking to boost their attacking options at youth level amid a link with Mason Cotcher, according to LeedsLive.

The Whites have had success bringing youngsters through their set-up to impact the first team in recent years.

Spanish striker Mateo Joseph has shone of late, handing Daniel Farke another vital attacking outlet at a crucial point of the season.

Now it has emerged that Leeds feel a need to add further attackers to their youth ranks as they bid to make sure there is no interruption in the talent pipeline.

The Whites are working to sign former Sunderland talent Cotcher, with him having impressed during a trial spell at the club.

It is suggested they have made an offer to sign Cotcher, whose registration they would need to pay to acquire.

Leeds did extensive shopping abroad to bolster their youth ranks during the time Victor Orta was sporting director.

Joseph, now 20, arrived at Leeds in 2022 from Spanish side Espanyol.

He has since been capped by Spain at Under-21 level and is regarded as a bright talent.