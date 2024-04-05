Newcastle United are remaining vigilant to make sure that Dan Ashworth is not conducting any business for Manchester United during his gardening leave, according to The Athletic.

Ashworth has been on gardening leave since he told Newcastle that he would be keen to take up the sporting director’s role at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reluctant to pay the £20m Newcastle are demanding to allow the Englishman to move to Old Trafford.

Negotiations between the two clubs are expected to continue as they continue to haggle over the compensation and the length of the gardening leave.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are remaining alert to make sure that Ashworth’s gardening leave is not being breached.

They are keeping tabs on the situation to make sure that the 53-year-old is not conducting any Old Trafford business.

Newcastle are keen to make sure that Manchester United and Ashworth are not breaking the rules.

Manchester United are hopeful that Newcastle will be keener to find an exit route for their former sporting director once they hire a new one.