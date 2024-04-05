Newcastle United’s pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur target Lloyd Kelly is not as straightforward as anticipated despite him being available on a free transfer in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Kelly will be out of contract with Bournemouth at the end of the season and he will depart as a free agent, making him an attractive target for a host of sides looking for top defenders.

The centre-back is on the wish list of Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham and clubs in Italy but Newcastle are also pushing to secure a deal for him.

The Magpies are keen to sign a centre-back due to serious long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles, and Kelly is a big target.

However, his free agent status does not mean that a deal to sign him will be straightforward in the summer.

Newcastle still have a lot of negotiating to conduct with his agent and intermediaries who are part of the deal.

Without Dan Ashworth, head of recruitment Steve Nickson is leading the talks with Kelly and his representatives.

It is suggested that the fees expected by intermediaries involved in the deal could prove to be a problem.

Newcastle will be hopeful that they will be able to work out an agreement to sign the centre-back on a free transfer.