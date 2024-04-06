Borussia Dortmund are actively working on keeping Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho beyond his loan stint and are prepared to pay up to a certain limit to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

Following a falling out with Manchester United winger Erik ten Hag earlier in the season, Sancho was banished from the first-team squad.

He was loaned out to his former club Dortmund in the winter transfer window and he has made an impression for the Bundesliga giants.

Sancho scored a crucial goal in the Champions League last 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven and is now getting regular game time at Dortmund.

According to German magazine Sport Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Dortmund are now actively working on a deal to keep Sancho beyond his current loan stint.

Manchester United are open to selling him as he is unlikely to be part of their plans regardless of Ten Hag’s future at the club.

Dortmund cannot pay big money for him but are prepared to go up to a figure of €30m to sign the winger on a permanent deal.

However, a deal would still hinge on Sancho agreeing to take a considerable pay cut to complete the move.

He is currently on wages €18m per year, including bonuses, at Manchester United but he would have to agree to a contract worth half that figure if he wants to stay at Dortmund.