Former Premier League star Danny Higginbotham has insisted that Liverpool do not control games enough to write off Manchester United’s chances of getting a result at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool are favourites to beat Manchester United this weekend and keep their hopes of winning the Premier League title on track this season.

Manchester United did beat Liverpool at home in the FA Cup quarter-finals though, even if their league form has been patchy under Erik ten Hag.

They conceded late goals in their last two games to drop four points and are struggling with several defensive injuries ahead of the game on Sunday.

However, Higginbotham insisted that it would be wrong to write off Manchester United against Liverpool, especially at Old Trafford.

He is of the view that Liverpool do not control games such as Manchester City do and they provide the space that Manchester United attackers need to use their speed in their forward line, with no one like Rodri there to stop attacks.

“I never write United off against Liverpool”, Higginbotham told The Athletic.

“Man City are different, they control the game, they choke you.

“But Liverpool don’t have as much control, they allow you to use your pace and United have pace with Garnacho and Rashford.

“Liverpool afford them space because while they’re an incredible side under Klopp, they’re a team who can still be caught in transition if everything isn’t right.

“Liverpool don’t have a Rodri, for example.”

Manchester United managed to earn a point from their trip to Anfield earlier this season in the Premier League.