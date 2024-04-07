Phil Thompson has claimed that the gulf between Liverpool and Manchester United has never been greater and warned the Red Devils against being fooled by their draw with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s men headed to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday looking to keep their spot on top of the league table by taking all three points.

Despite dominating for the majority of the game and enjoying a host of chances, Liverpool had to make do with a 2-2 draw.

The situation could have been even worse if not for a late penalty which Mohamed Salah converted to hand Liverpool a share of the spoils.

Even though the two sides played out a draw, Liverpool legend Thompson thinks the gulf between the two has never been bigger than it is now.

He warned Manchester United against thinking anything different on the basis of the game.

“The gulf between individuals, the players, the mentality, the physique, the knowledge”, Thompson said post match on LFC TV.

“The gulf between the two sides has never been greater.

“They’ve got away with one today. They were fortunate.

“It is a chance missed by us.

“You look at them and say ‘wow, they are still not a proper team’.

“You get carried away about getting that draw, you’ve got real problems and that has been the problem because they think they are better than what they are.”

Despite being well adrift of the title race this season, Manchester United can still claim silverware as they are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Liverpool already have the EFL Cup in the bag and remain in the hunt for the Premier League and the Europa League.