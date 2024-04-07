Liverpool legend John Aldridge admits Manchester United will be crowing about having damaged the Reds’ title hopes, but feels the statistics will show the game should have been an easy one for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Manchester United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the Reds even needing a late Mohamed Salah penalty to claim a share of the spoils.

Liverpool largely dominated the game and had a huge 28 shots at goal compared to Manchester United’s nine; they also enjoyed 62 per cent possession.

Aldridge thinks that given the current state of Manchester United, the game should have been one of the easier ones in Liverpool’s run-in.

He admits that Manchester United will be crowing about having stopped Liverpool having the Premier League title in their own hands and is clear the draw feels like a defeat as the statistics show it should have been an easy win.

“It feels like a loss because of where they are and where we are, and what they are as a team”, Aldridge said post match on LFC TV.

“That’s one of the easiest games on paper of the games we have left because of the way they are at the moment.

“And it showed where they are because we are so far advanced than they are.

“They are not a great side.

“The stats will show that should have been an easy game, but football doesn’t work that way.

“We’ve just got to make sure that there are no more slip-ups because it’s out of our hands now.

“That’s the one thing they will be crowing about.”

Manchester United sit in sixth spot in the Premier League standings following the draw and eleven points behind fifth placed Aston Villa.

Liverpool meanwhile are second, below league leaders Arsenal on goal difference.