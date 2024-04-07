Liverpool legend John Aldridge thinks Darwin Nunez had his worst ever game for the club away at Manchester United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford despite completely outplaying Manchester United in the first half and missing numerous chances throughout the game.

Nunez clocked 68 minutes at Old Trafford before he was replaced by Cody Gakpo and had an afternoon to forget.

The Uruguayan has regularly been criticised for his wayward finishing since he joined the club and former Liverpool hitman Aldridge thinks his display in Manchester was poor.

Aldridge believes that Nunez put in his worst ever performance in a Liverpool shirt.

“Nunez had probably the worst game he’s ever had for the club, to be quite honest and blunt”, Aldridge said post match on LFC TV.

“And you don’t want it at Old Trafford, but he was [poor].

“It’s one of those, I’ve done it myself, half an hour left and you want to be brought off because it’s not going for you.”

It remains to be seen whether Klopp plays Nunez in the Europa League on Thursday night against Atalanta to try to inject some confidence into his game.