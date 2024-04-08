Ajax are keen to wait for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who could be moved on from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Ten Hag’s side drew 2-2 at home against Liverpool but conceded another late goal to throw away a win.

His Manchester United side are sitting sixth in the Premier League and qualifying for next season’s Champions League looks a long shot at the moment.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to be considering other managerial targets and Ten Hag’s future very much remains under threat.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf (via Voetbal Primeur), Ajax are interested in taking him back to Amsterdam in the summer.

The Dutch giants are in the market for a new manager following a desperately poor season.

Ten Hag is a strong candidate and they are keen to wait to see how the situation unravels at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman was hugely successful at Ajax including taking them to a Champions League semi-final.

It remains to be seen whether he would be keen on a return to Ajax even if he leaves Manchester United.