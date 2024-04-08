Destiny Udogie’s agent has credited Fabio Paratici for acting quickly to make sure that Tottenham Hotspur beat off competition from Serie A giants to the signature of the Italy international.

Udogie is having a breakthrough season at Tottenham and is the first-choice left-back in Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Paratici, who was then the Tottenham director of football, signed Udogie from Udinese in the summer of 2022 and agreed to leave him there on loan for one more season.

Stefano Antonelli, the player’s agent, feels the former Spurs director of football showed foresight in snapping up the left-back early and leaving him out on loan at this former club for one more season.

He believes had he waited one more year, one of the big giants of Italy would have snapped up Udogie from Udinese.

The Spurs star’s agent conceded there he sees no possibility of his client moving back to Italy in the near future given the financial and technical aspects of the game in Serie A at the moment.

Antonelli told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Football is made up of moments. At that moment, Paratici was very good at removing him from the market and then leaving him on loan to Udinese.

“He didn’t leave him for Juventus or Inter.

“If another year had passed, I’m sure that Inter or Juventus would have taken him, but that wasn’t the time for them to spend the €25m that Tottenham paid.

“I don’t think now there are any more conditions, the economic and technical space, to return to Italy.

“Today this is the situation.”

Paratici is still serving as an adviser at Tottenham on matters of recruitment despite leaving the club last year following getting banned from football.