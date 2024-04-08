Daniel Farke has stressed the importance of Leeds United controlling their emotions and maintaining a balance in the final laps of the Championship season.

Leeds suffered a shock defeat on Saturday when they went down 2-1 at Coventry City.

The result pushed Leeds back to third in the Championship standings with Leicester and Ipswich occupying the automatic promotion slots at the moment with only a handful of games left in the season.

Farke insisted that Leeds cannot afford to overreact and admitted that managers and players sometimes lose their heads to do something special at this stage of the campaign.

He wants Leeds to keep a check on their emotions and some balance in the way they react as it is very easy to lose sense and everyone needs to show some calmness and leadership at the moment.

The Leeds manager said in a press conference: “First of all, the most important topic is to stay the same.

“Sometimes there is special attention on the games, managers overreact and have to do something special, overinterpreting their own role.

“When I was a young manager, I thought I had to change many things, surprise the opponent coach and out of good intention you surprise your own team.

“Important not to be too driven by emotions. Many people in this business the world goes crazy and everything is panicking after poor results, or already dancing although you have not won anything after a good result.

“Important to stay level, show some leadership, be a good role model and focus on the contents, it’s about the acting, not the talking.”

Leeds are still a point off the automatic promotion spots and will host Sunderland at Elland Road on Tuesday night.