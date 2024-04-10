Liverpool will not open negotiations for the arrival of new players for the summer until they sort out their new manager, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

The Reds are right in the middle of their search for a new manager as they prepare for life after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Ruben Amorim is the favourite to become their next manager but the club are insistent that he has not been offered the job.

Liverpool are still carrying out due diligence on several candidates and have yet to hold any interviews.

However, it has been claimed that any delay in identifying their new manager is likely to affect their summer business.

The Reds do not want to start negotiations for the arrival of any new player before sorting out the managerial position.

While their new manager is unlikely to have the same power as Klopp, his opinion will be important on new signings.

Liverpool do not want to make any concrete moves for players ahead of the summer without a new manager in place.