Charlton Athletic’s owners have insisted they have no intention of selling the club despite it being suggested that former Leeds United supremo Massimo Cellino is eyeing a takeover.

Cellino exited Leeds in 2017 when he first sold half his stake in the club to countryman Andrea Radrizzani and then sold the other half months later.

He has since bought Italian side Brescia, but has been linked with wanting to sell up and head back to England to buy Charlton.

The Addicks, who have had a poor season in League One this season, are owned by Global Football Partners.

And Charlie Methven, speaking on behalf of the ownership group, has insisted that there are no thoughts of selling Charlton.

He told the South London Press: “Charlton Athletic is a fantastic club and will always attract interest from players, managers and even people who ultimately might want to own the club.

“Our ownership group, Global Football Partners, are intensely proud and happy to be the owners of the club and any thoughts of selling it couldn’t be any further from our minds.”

Cellino’s spell at Leeds was a turbulent one with frequent managerial changes as the Italian looked for a winning formula at Elland Road.

Leeds and Charlton last met in the Championship in 2020, with the Whites running out 4-0 winners at Elland Road.