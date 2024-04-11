Manchester United are in the process of working on new contracts for Willy Kambwala and Kobbie Mainoo, however the Red Devils are in no immediate rush, according to Manchester World.

The young pair have impressed in Erik ten Hag’s side and both played in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the weekend.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is claimed to have been especially pleased to see the pair performing well at first team level.

Manchester United are keen to reward the pair for the progress they have made and are working on new contracts for Kambwala and Mainoo.

However, there is no immediate rush for Manchester United to finalise the new contracts.

The Red Devils will take their time to make sure the negotiations proceed smoothly and each player is happy with the package on offer.

Kambwala and Mainoo both have time to focus on their football until the end of the season.

Manchester United remain in the hunt to win the FA Cup this season, while Ten Hag is also hoping for a late push into a Champions League spot.

And Kambwala and Mainoo are likely to be key to their efforts in the coming weeks.