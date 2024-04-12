Former Leeds United star Aidy White has insisted that fans need to accept that Daniel Farke is not going to change his methods because of the increased pressure at this stage of the season.

Leeds dropped two more points at Elland Road on Tuesday night following their 0-0 draw against Sunderland.

They now sit in third place in the Championship table, a point behind second placed Ipswich Town and league leaders Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

The Whites only had one shot on target against Sunderland at home and the supporters were not happy at the way Farke only decided to bring in substitutes late in the game.

However, White stressed that Leeds fans need to accept that the manager will not change his ways at the business end of the season due to the increased pressure.

He insisted that the Leeds boss has already made it clear that he will not be reactive and will continue to trust his methods.

The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He is not changing the way he manages or the way he makes decisions because of the circumstances.

“He said that in his pre and post-match interviews and that is just the way he does things.

“He is not going to change due to the surrounding pressure and he is going to keep cool.

“That’s the way it is and we have to accept that.”

Following a defeat and a draw, Leeds will look to get back to winning ways when they host Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Saturday.

They will start as overwhelming favourites against a Blackburn side who were thumped 5-0 at Bristol City on Wednesday night.