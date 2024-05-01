Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he can see clear signs of progress in his side and they are going in the right direction.

Spurs lost the north London derby at home with fans ruing the opportunity their side missed to dent Arsenal’s title challenge.

The north London club are sitting fifth in the Premier League standings and there is every chance they are going to miss out on Champions League qualification to Aston Villa.

However, Postecoglou insisted that it is very clear that Tottenham have made progress under his tutelage this season.

He stressed that the things he has seen from his side this season and the way they have played against the best suggest that Tottenham are moving in the right direction going forward.

Asked if he can see progress being made by Tottenham this season, Postecoglou said in a press conference: “Absolutely, yes.

“Clearly, as clear as you want it to be. 20/20. 100 per cent.”

Asked why he feels optimistic, the Australian said: “Because of what I see.

“We are playing our football, measuring ourselves against the best and the players really believe what we are doing.

“That’s all I need to see.”

Tottenham have another London derby lined up on Thursday night when they will take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.