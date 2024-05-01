Dominik Thalhammer has expressed his disappointment at Barnsley’s failure to get him a work permit for their managerial vacancy.

The League One club sacked Neill Collins ahead of their final game of the regular season following a bad run of form.

Interim boss Martin Devaney managed to get him into the playoffs but Barnsley were expected to appoint a new manager following talks with Thalhammer.

The 53-year-old flew to England under the impression that he would get the job, but the club failed to get him a work permit.

He confirmed that he will not be joining Barnsley because of the work permit issue and conceded that he was disappointed as he felt that he was the right fit for the job.

The Austrian claimed that Barnsley assured him that they would arrange the work permit when he arrived in England.

Thalhammer told journalist Alan Nixon: “I can confirm I will not join Barnsley FC because of the [permit] disaster.

“For me, it would have been a very good fit.

“Of course, it’s a big disappointment. I can’t change it.

“They said the exception panel would have been a formality.

“For me it’s randomness.”

Barnsley will host Bolton Wanderers in the first leg of their playoff semi-final on Friday night.