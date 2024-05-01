Borussia Dortmund are not looking to sign Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk in the summer, with no talks with the Dutchman’s camp.

Arne Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp at the helm of Liverpool in the summer and the Merseyside outfit might see a restructuring of the squad.

Van Dijk has been an important figure in Klopp’s defence and this season he has made 45 appearances in all competitions so far for Liverpool.

The Dutch international is set to enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool in the summer and has yet to agree a new deal.

And the 32 year old centre-back is said to be attracting interest from Klopp’s former side Dortmund, with talk he could move on from Liverpool in the summer.

It has been suggested that the German outfit held talks with the representatives of the Liverpool defender.

However, according to German daily Bild, suggestions that Dortmund are working to sign Van Dijk are wide of the mark.

Dortmund are not engaged in any talks with Van Dijk’s camp.

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January of 2018 and has 267 outings under his belt.