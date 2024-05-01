Former Manchester United first team coach Rene Meulensteen has warned Arne Slot that managing Liverpool in the Premier League is very different from bossing Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Slot is heading to Anfield to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer and will be expected to keep Liverpool competitive at the top end of the Premier League.

There have been question marks raised in some quarters about Liverpool picking Slot given he has no managerial or playing experience outside the Netherlands and has won the Eredivisie title just once.

Dutch coach Meulensteen is clear that Slot needs to make sure that amongst his backroom staff he has people who know the Premier League.

He warned his countryman that while it is easy for a club like Feyenoord to beat the bottom half teams in the Eredivisie, it is a different kettle of fish in the Premier League.

Meulensteen told Dutch broadcaster NOS: “He must ensure that he has people within his staff who know the Premier League well.

“With Feyenoord you can collect three points from nine of the bottom ten teams with two fingers up your nose and a blindfold.

“That is impossible in England. You must be top every time, especially at Liverpool, which wants to compete for all the prizes.”

The former Manchester United first team coach though does rate Slot and wishes him well in England.

He added: “I think highly of him. There was already a clear line at AZ and he extended that to Feyenoord, where he had more and better resources and has taken everything to a higher level.

“Moreover, he is doing well in the media, he is well said. I hope he can do that in England too.”

Slot will inherit a Liverpool side playing Champions League football next season, while a push for the title is also likely to be expected by many.