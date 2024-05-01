AZ Alkmaar are exploring the possibility of doing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, who is currently on loan at fellow Dutch club Excelsior.

The 22-year-old, who has found time limited at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, is catching the eye with his performances in the Eredivisie this season.

Over the course of an injury-plagued season, Parrott has contributed with 12 goals in 22 league matches for Excelsior.

His performances have not gone unnoticed with fellow top-flight club AZ showing interest in taking him back to the Netherlands once he returns from his loan spell at Excelsior.

AZ are keen on signing Parrott on a permanent move, according to Dutch newspaper the Algemeen Dagblad, in the hope of having more attacking options at their disposal next season.

It now remains to be seen how much Tottenham want for a player whom they have tied down with a contract until the summer of 2025.

AZ have a history of doing deals with Tottenham, selling them Vincent Janssen for £18.6m back in 2016.

However, that move did not work well for the Lilywhites with Janssen failing to live up to his billing.