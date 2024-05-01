Former Denmark midfielder Christian Poulsen believes that Christian Eriksen could add some leadership to the Ajax squad if he returns to the Amsterdam outfit this summer.

Eriksen started the last two Premier League games for Manchester United but has largely been a bit-part player this season.

Manchester United are open to letting him go and the Dane is also expected to try and move on from Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Poulsen indicated that Ajax are one club that could benefit from Eriksen’s return in the coming months.

The Dutch giants have struggled this season and the former midfielder believes they need some leadership within their squad.

He insisted Eriksen has the qualities of a leader, both on and off the pitch, that could make a difference Ajax and Poulsen stressed that the midfielder still has some fondness for the club.

The Dane told AjaxLife (via Voetbal Primeur): “Ajax need a stronger framework.

“Christian is a great leader. Not necessarily in words – there are plenty of players who talk more – but especially with his behaviour.

“Chris can still play football well and he is also a leader with the ball.

“I know he still has nice feelings for Ajax, but ultimately, he determines his own future.”

Eriksen recently admitted that not getting enough game time this season has been frustrating.