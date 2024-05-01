Liverpool are considering getting a deal done to sign defender Willian Pacho this summer and loaning him back to Eintracht Frankfurt for a season.

The Ecuador international has been heavily linked with a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt following an impressive season in Germany.

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly keen to hold on to him but have a replacement in mind if he gets sold ahead of next season.

Liverpool and Arsenal are two Premier League clubs who are prepared to tussle for the defender’s signature.

And according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), the Reds are considering putting in a tempting proposal to Eintracht Frankfurt to get a deal done for Pacho.

It has been claimed that the Merseyside giants are plotting to sign the centre-back this summer and loan him out to Eintracht Frankfurt for a season.

He would not be the first choice at Liverpool next season if he joins them and could have to wait for his opportunities.

Another season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt would allow Pacho to play regular football while making sure Liverpool do not lose out on him to a rival.

It could be a deal which would work for all parties.